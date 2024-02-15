Matthew Adamson, 43, thought he was sending Snapchat messages and sexual images of himself to a 13-year-old girl, said Phil Morris, prosecuting. The chats were sexual.

But the “girl” was an undercover police officer and Adamson was arrested at his place of work.

Police found an extreme pornographic image on his mobile phone.

Defence solicitor Harry Bayman said Adamson had behaved out of character. He had been under stress at the time and had lost his job as a result of his arrest.

He had quickly got new employment in a “good job” which was well paid and had no previous convictions.

Adamson had moved to Yorkshire shortly before the offences. He had been living in Suffolk and his employment was still based in Suffolk, said Mr Bayman.

District judge Adrian Lower told him: “Your disgrace is complete."

A probation report had declared that Adamson was in a state of denial about his crimes, didn’t appreciate the seriousness of what he had done and was making excuses for his behaviour, said the judge.

The causes of Adamson’s stress had been telling work colleagues they were being made redundant, moving house and a family matter.

The judge said: “Many people experience stress in their lives on a daily basis. That doesn’t mean they start to try to communicate in a sexual manner with underage children.”

Adamson was given an eight-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months on condition he does 35 days’ rehabilitative activities and 160 hours’ unpaid work.

He will be subject to controls on his use of the internet and his access to children for five years under a sexual harm prevention order, on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years and must pay £85 prosecution costs and a £156 statutory surcharge.

Adamson, of Meadow Croft, Brayton near Selby, pleaded guilty to attempted sexual communication with a child and possessing an extreme pornographic image on the basis he had only looked at it once.

Mr Morris said Adamson denied having a sexual interest in children or animals when interviewed by police after his arrest. The Snapchat conversations showed that Adamson was aware of the 'girl’s' age and that his behaviour was illegal.

Mr Bayman said following his arrest 18 months ago, Adamson had undertaken online courses aimed at rehabilitating sex offenders and was gaining insight into his behaviour.

He handed in references and a letter from Adamson to the judge.

The pornographic image had been sent to Adamson and he had only realised what it was when he opened it. He had not accessed it since and had thought he had deleted it, said Mr Bayman.

Mr Morris said according to police the image was accessible.