Emergency services were called to the rescue of a man stuck in “boggy conditions under foot” in a wooded area in North Yorkshire, the fire service said.
Firefighters, paramedics and police officers were on the scene in Scalm Lane, Cawood, at 11.32am today (Tuesday, February 13).
The man was rescued by the crews and left in the care of paramedics, a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.
“Crews assisted police and ambulance crews to transport the male from the wooded area to the ambulance using crew power,” they explained.
“The male was left in the care of ambulance crews.”
