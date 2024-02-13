AN urgent appeal has gone out to help find a girl missing from home in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police is urgently searching for Chloe who has been reported missing from home in Sherburn-in-Elmet near Tadcaster.
A police spokesman said: "Chloe was last seen in Sherburn-in-Elmet at 10pm on Monday 12 February. She is described as slim, with a pale complexion and long brown hair, and has metal braces on her teeth.
"If you believe you have recently seen Chloe, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 if you believe you may know where she is now. If you can, please quote reference 12240026762 when doing so."
Chloe - if you see this message, please let someone know where you are, we just want to make sure that you are safe.
