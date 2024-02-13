The JWPC York team will relocate to Fortus’s York office at Equinox House. However, their Selby office does not form part of the acquisition and will continue to trade as normal.

The acquisition bolsters Fortus’s existing service line teams as well as adding sector specialisms in healthcare, landed estates and agriculture.

Craig Herbert, CEO of Fortus, said: “This significant announcement marks a new chapter in our growth story. We’re delighted to welcome the JWPC York into the Fortus family at an exciting time and our team are looking forward to working with even more of the city’s ambitious business owners.

“This acquisition aligns with the M&A plan contained within our 5-year growth strategy, which focuses on us coming together with businesses driven by culture, in-house expertise, sector specialisms and quality clients. From initial discussions it was clear our businesses share a very similar philosophy, are well-aligned, and have an uncompromising focus on doing all they possibly can for clients. I know that with the additional services that JWPC’s clients will now have access to, the premium service they’ve become accustomed to will only be enhanced.”

This acquisition, Fortus says, caps off a tremendous year for the company. 2023 saw record growth, the launch of their Wealth Management service, headed up by Dom Marley, the appointment of Frances Howard to lead their audit team, and Claire Upton joining the business as Head of (R&D) Tax Credits.

Chief Marketing Officer Richard Burnett said: “This acquisition is crucial in our growth journey. Not only does it unlock some real growth levers for our business, it also adds some new sector specialisms to our proposition. We’ll also be enhancing JWPC clients’ experience, by allowing them access to value-added services, and expertise that they haven’t been exposed to before”.