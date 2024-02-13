Wright's family said: "It is with deep sorrow and profound regret that we announce the passing of our beloved Steve Wright.

"In addition to his son, Tom, and daughter, Lucy, Steve leaves behind his brother, Laurence and his father Richard. Also, much-loved close friends and colleagues, and millions of devoted radio listeners who had the good fortune and great pleasure of allowing Steve into their daily lives as one of the UK's most enduring and popular radio personalities.

"As we all grieve, the family requests privacy at this immensely difficult time."

I am so sad that my dear friend Steve Wright has passed away. He was a great broadcaster and we just loved one another’s company. I was shocked at the news and will miss him terribly. — Tony Blackburn OBE. (@tonyblackburn) February 13, 2024

Wright joined the BBC in the 1970s and hosted the afternoon shows on both Radio 1 and Radio 2.

He also presented television programmes for the BBC such as Top of the Pops from 1980 to 1989.

Wright who was born in Greenwhich was last on air on Sunday (February 11), according to the BBC, when he hosted a pre-recorded Valentine's Day edition of his Love Songs programme.

Tim Davie, BBC Director General has paid tribute to Wright, saying: "All of us at the BBC are heartbroken to hear this terribly sad news. Steve was a truly wonderful broadcaster who has been a huge part of so many of our lives over many decades.

"He was the ultimate professional – passionate about the craft of radio and deeply in touch with his listeners. This was deservedly recognised in the New Year Honours list with his MBE for services to radio.

"No-one had more energy to deliver shows that put a smile on audiences’ faces. They loved him deeply. We are thinking of Steve and his family and will miss him terribly."