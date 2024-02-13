Founded in 2006, AAH Planning works with firms and individuals providing expert planning advice, gaining a solid reputation in the renewable energy industry.

Ross will support the company’s growth plans with ambitions for AAH to expand its client base further this year, primarily in the rapidly expanding energy sector and residential and commercial land use sectors.

In his 15 years in planning, Ross has focussed on residential and tourism developments at Lichfields and AMS Planning. In his new role, he will help to develop AAH Planning’s existing client base, including the strategic promotion of housing land and providing advice and support to its range of clients across the country, with a focus on Yorkshire, the North-East and London.

The AAH Planning team doubled in size in 2023, in line with its sister company, Apatura Energy, which develops and installs battery, solar and wind projects across the UK.

AAH work alongside Apatura Energy to manage the planning stage of its renewable projects.

Speaking of Ross’s appointment, Planning Director, Rob Crolla said: “We are thrilled to welcome Ross to the team. Ross offers a wealth of experience which will support us in delivering our future growth aspirations which are focused primarily on the emergent and rapidly expanding energy sector; and residential and commercial land use sectors, across the United Kingdom”.

Ross Sandbach said: “I am delighted to have joined AAH Planning. The practice has grown considerably in recent years, particularly within the renewables sector, expanding their client base and reputation nationally. I am really looking forward to using my expertise and experience to continue to build our client base and helping the team to continue looking after our existing clients.”