Many McDonald’s fans will have been disappointed (and possibly shocked) to discover the iconic breakfast wrap was taken off the menu over the weekend, only days after making its long-awaited return.
The item was removed from the fast-food chain’s menus on February 9 “due to unprecedented demand” having only been added on February 7.
This was the first time it had appeared since 2020 after more than 5,000 DMs and 22 Change.org petitions.
On X, formerly Twitter, @McDonaldsUK previously posted a heartfelt open letter, saying: “Dear Breakfast Wrap fans.
The wait is over (again)...— McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) February 12, 2024
The return of the Breakfast Wrap, take 2. pic.twitter.com/TzsfGkTOkl
“We’ve got egg on our face.
“Turns out the return of our iconic has been so popular, it’s created a shortage of a key ingredient, who knew you loved eggs so much?
“We understand that it’s no yolk to have your breakfast plans disrupted and realise this may have left you feeling a bit shell-shocked.
“We’ll soldier on and, working tirelessly to bring it back. Hopefully next week.
“We thank every single fan of the Breakfast Wrap for your egg-ceptional patience and understanding.”
McDonald’s brings back the Breakfast Wrap (again) after 'egg shortage'
But have no fear, as McDonald's has stuck to their word and the Breakfast Wrap is available once more from today (February 13).
Customers didn’t waste any time heading to their local restaurant, as one person said on X: “Had my first McDonald’s breakfast in years. Welcome back the breakfast wrap. Don’t take this away from me again McDonald’s!”
“I’m getting 2 tomorrow now just in case they disappear again,” added another.
This person who can’t get enough wrote: “Ive had 4 since theyve been back.... this is going to be a problem.”
“I mean I had one this morning. And by one, I mean two,” revealed this user.
Yet some fans are still wanting more, as one account commented: “Bagels please. They’re back in the USA. Come on, no excuses.”
today is a good day pic.twitter.com/abTuDmJHz3— McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) January 15, 2024
Someone else agreed, adding: “Just bring back the breakfast bagels,” with a crying face emoji.
The Breakfast Wrap includes two free-range eggs, a pork sausage patty, a slice of bacon, a crispy potato rosti and cheese served in a tortilla wrap with a choice of brown sauce or ketchup.
The Breakfast Wrap costs £4.39 while the Breakfast Wrap Meal is available to feast on for £5.89, served from 5am until 11am seven days a week.
