The show, created by James Corden and Ruth Jones last aired a new episode on the BBC five years ago for the 2019 Christmas special.

Now, Deadline has reported that Gavin & Stacey will be back with a brand new special with episodes set to be filmed over the upcoming summer.

Deadline shares that the series is currently still in development/pre-production with cameras expected to be ready to film in time for summer.

Gavin & Stacey is produced by Steve Coogan's Baby Cow along with Jones' Tidy Productions and Corden's Fulwell 73.

Gavin & Stacey reported to return for Christmas special

Back in 2019 when the last special of Gavin & Stacey aired, more than 18 million viewers tuned in for the long-awaited return.

But, many viewers were left angered by the cliffhanger when Nessa (Jones) proposed to Smithy (Corden) but the show ended before an answer was given.

Since 2019, Gavin & Stacey fans have constantly asked for its return or to at least know the answer to the proposal.

Both Jones and Corden have suggested that it would never happen and 2019 was the last time viewers would get to see the Gavin & Stacey crew.

However, since Corden left America after ending his eight-year-long hosting duties on the Late Late Show, and returned to the UK, hopes for the BBC sitcom return have been high.

Now, according to Deadline, it seems that a new Christmas special for Gavin & Stacey could be in the works.

A source shared that most of the main cast will reportedly be back, with Corden and Jones, along with Matthew Horne and Joanna Page in the titular roles as well as Rob Brydon, Alison Steadman, Larry Lamb and Julia Davis.

Gavin & Stacey is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.