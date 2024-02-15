The family-owned Choc Affair Ltd, which is based in Hazel Court, off James Street, has received the money to help fund a high-tech labelling machine.

Before the device was installed, the company founded by Linda Barrie in 2006, could only print labels for only 600,000 bars a year, limiting its growth.

But the new machinery has now more than doubled such capacity to 1.5 million a year.

Recognising how the company needed to increase efficiency, Choc Affair managing director Juliam Barrie approached the York and North Yorkshire Growth hub after attending the first York Manufacturing roundtable event with key business leaders last March.

The growth hub has a programme called Made Smarter, which is delivered locally by Business Relationships Manager Mike Pennington.

Julian completed a Made Smarter digital roadmap with Neil Harriman, Digital Manufacturing Advisor for Made Smarter, and this helped to map out Choc Affair’s journey to a digitally optimised future.

Following completion of the roadmap, Choc Affair secured funding through Made Smarter to acquire a high-tech labelling machine.

This boosted propelled their capacity to 1.5 million bars a year. The improvement, achieved without additional staff, translates to faster turnaround times, reduced costs, and enhanced competitiveness.

Both the company and the growth hub say the new technology not only addresses immediate challenges but also positions Choc Affair for long-term success.

The compact machine allows them to scale production within their existing home on Hazel Court, estimating a 45% increase in business turnover. Furthermore, quicker response times ensure customers receive their orders promptly, fostering stronger relationships and repeat business.

Julian Barrie said: “The process with Made Smarter was exceptionally easy. The support and financial assistance have been invaluable. We're excited to scale up our business and secure our future thanks to this investment."

Mike Pennington confirmed: "It's inspiring to see Choc Affair flourish with Made Smarter support. This is a perfect example of how digital transformation empowers local businesses to compete and thrive in today’s market."

The growth hub adds Choc Affair's story serves as a delicious example of how Made Smarter is helping businesses in York and North Yorkshire achieve sustainable growth and secure their futures.

It calls on manufacturing businesses looking to increase the use of technology and expand their business capabilities to look at how Made Smarter can help. For details, go to: ynygrowthhub.com/resources/made-smarter/.