Raiders struck at a curry house in York - stealing money and causing damage.
North Yorkshire Police is investigating a burglary at York Tandoori, in Lowther Street, which happened between midnight and 8.30am on Monday, January 29.
Officers are urging anyone who saw anything suspicious or has any information about the incident to get in touch.
You can email: Meghan.crossland@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC Meghan Crossland.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240017438 when passing on information.
