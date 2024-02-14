Council bosses are expected next week to agree to ‘engage’ with local residents to look at how the area could be further improved.

And among the ideas they are looking at is pulling up some of the 138 bollards that were installed last year at a cost of £28,000.

The bollards were put in under York’s previous Lib Dem/ Green administration in the first phase of a planned ‘regeneration’ of the area being paid for with £570,000 of government cash.

But they sparked an immediate backlash from horrified locals.

Acomb resident Vicki Hill, who set up the 'What a load of bollards’ campaign calling for them to be removed, told the Press in April last year: "Everyone is in shock.

"It’s a horrible example of the very worst backward thinking by planners and has pretty much ruined what was one of the nicest areas of York.”

Now council bosses are considering the next phase of the regeneration.

And Labour’s executive member for economy and transport, Cllr Pete Kilbane, says reducing the number of bollards is likely to be a priority.

He said: “We recognise that the works carried out under the last administration, using UKSPF (UK Shared Prosperity Fund) money, were not universally popular.

"There were some positive changes that we can build on, including repaired pavements and new accessible seating, tactile crossings and cycle racks.

“But the bollards are disliked by many in the community, and we will use this latest funding to address that issue.”

Councillors will be presented with a ‘proposed approach and potential scope of works’ for Front Street at an Executive Meeting next Tuesday (February 20).

Suggestions are expected to include:

‘substantially reducing’ the number of bollards and creating a more ‘people friendly space’

introducing pedestrian crossings and accessible car parking

extending the regeneration area beyond Front Street itself

in the longer term, considering pedestrianisation of Front Street.

The council says it wants to get more feedback on the proposals through ‘further public engagement’, before finalising detailed designs for consideration and approval by the council’s Executive in Summer 2024.

Responding to the latest developments today, Vicki Hill said members of the ‘What a load of Bollards’ campaign had initially been excited that the council had appointed an experienced urban designer to help come up with proposals.

But she said the authority seemed determined to put ‘too much stuff’ in the street – including pedestrian crossings, pop-up seating, murals, and signposts so that ‘local people know where their library is’.

None of that was really necessary, she said.

She said what locals she had spoken really wanted was for all the bollards to be removed; for the street to be closed to all motorists apart from deliveries and cars carrying blue badge passengers – and for it to be opened up and made more accessible for pedestrians.

The area did not ned to be filled up with more clutter, she said. ““Sometimes less is pore, not more is more.”

Members of the ‘What a load of Bollards’ campaign would be at next week’s council meeting, she said.