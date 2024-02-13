South Bank Academy Trust in York is looking for an executive head teacher, with substantial experience as a secondary head and a keen understanding of what it takes to lead several schools within a multi academy trust.

The new executive head will take over from Rod Sims, head of school at York High, who is retiring at the end of the summer term.

Rod Sims (Image: Frank Dwyer)

The job description says: "The successful candidate will initially provide leadership at York High School and Inspire Academy, our newly opened alternative provision.

"You will report directly to, and work closely with the chief executive, Mark Hassack, whilst still having the independence and agency to drive improvements across the schools. Further specialised support in areas such as SEND, school improvement, finance and HR is readily available from the Trust’s wider Central Team.

"This model of Executive Leadership is proving to be successful in building leadership capacity within multi academy trusts and is in line with our philosophy of building capacity in advance of need. Our Trust is morally driven and highly ambitious to make the right decisions in the interest of our children."

Mark Hassack (Image: Supplied)

The salary is £111,469 a year with a closing date of midnight on Wednesday, March 6 with interviews taking place on Wednesday and Thursday, March 13 and 14. Whoever gets the new job will look to start work in September this year.

South Bank Trust runs six schools in the city including Millthorpe, Scarcroft, Knavesmire and York High.

To apply please call Zoe French on 01904 806456, or email z.french@southbanktrust.co.uk to arrange an informal conversation with Mr Hassack to discuss the role in more detail, or to arrange a visit to the Trust.

Please submit completed forms electronically to recruitment@southbanktrust.co.uk for the attention of Mr Mark Hassack.