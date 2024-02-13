In York, the government agency says 2% more people in York have returned to work compared to this time last year. In Ryedale, this figure is even better, at 11%.

The latest figures for January show that York had a claimant count of 2315, up 15 or 1% on a year ago. But for 18-24s, the number fell by ten or 2% to 410 over the past year.

In Ryedale, the claimant count increased by 55 or 9% to 635, but the number of 18-24s decreased by 10 or 11% to 80, compared to last January.

In Selby, the claimant count increased by 15 or 1% to 1,215, with 200 of them aged 18-24. But this was an increase of 15 or 8% since last January.

Wendy Mangan, Employer & Partnership Manager for York & North Yorkshire, said: “Across our jobcentres, work coaches are focussed on providing every jobseeker with tailored support, helping to build confidence and develop new skills, so breaking down the barriers for those re-entering employment. Increasing the labour force is a key activity to support businesses fill their vacancies, and to grow the economy.

“Last month was the Acomb Jobs fair with the highest attendance we’ve ever had for this. It was really busy for the whole event with really positive feedback both from employers and jobseekers.

“Going forward we have 3 more events that we’d encourage all jobseekers to attend.”

On Thursday February 22 there will be a Wellbeing Fair at York Jobcentre from 11am-1pm. There will be a wide range of support agencies in attendance – 17 stands offering support around budgeting, mental and physical health, wellbeing, childcare and volunteering.

It’s the Ryedale Jobs Fair on Friday February 23. This will be held at the Pickering Memorial Hall from 11am-1.30pm. Employers will be attending with a whole range of job opportunities in the local Ryedale area.

York Jobs Fair moves to a new location this Spring! On Wednesday March 13 the York Jobs and Apprenticeships Fair will be held at York Barbican from 11am-6pm.

Jobseekers will be able to speak to over 70 recruiting employers offering job and apprenticeship opportunities. There will be ongoing employer and employability workshops throughout the day as well as quiet areas.

Wendy added: “These events provide a great opportunity for anyone looking for work or to upskill, a relaxed and informal opportunity to speak to employers, training Providers and support organisations.”

For more information on any of the events, people are asked to speak to their Jobcentre Work Coach.