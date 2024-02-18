Lindum Group has completed the refurbishment of the university's student accommodation, the Derwent P-Block.

The work involved internal and external alterations, including creating 57 fully furnished ensuite bedrooms, six shared-use kitchens, and a new plant room.

The roof and windows were also replaced, and concrete panels were repaired and cleaned.

Rebecca Barnfather, director of technology, estates, and facilities at University of York, said: "This project exemplifies the University of York's commitment to elevating the quality of student accommodation

Bedrooms inside the refurbished Derwent P-Block (Image: Lindum Group)

"We are delighted with the results achieved through this collaborative venture."

The block was originally built between 1963 and 1967 and had 10 offices, 54 bedrooms and six communal kitchens. The refurbishment involved stripping it back to the steel frame, whilst retaining the listed concrete staircase and exterior wall panels.

James Nellist, managing director of Lindum York, said: "We have been delighted to support the University of York in helping to update, improve, and add to the current on campus student accommodation offering.

"Ensuring we protected the historic importance of the Grade II listed building by preserving the exterior cladding and steel frame was of utmost importance, whilst also creating a modern and functional living environment for the student occupants.

"We look forward to seeing the building back in use, providing a safe and comfortable place for students to call home whilst studying in York."