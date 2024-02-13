New Beginnings of Bishop Wilton, near Pocklington, won the inaugural Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) Community Impact Award alongside its inspirational resident equine ambassador, Goldream.

The prestigious Peter O'Sullevan Charitable Trust Community Impact Award was introduced by RoR, British Horseracing’s official charity for the welfare of horses, to recognise any individual, former racehorse partnership or an organisation that can show how using a former racehorse has made a significant impact on the quality of people’s lives and helped to make a difference in their community.

Kevin and Pam Atkinson, joint founders of New Beginnings, told the ceremony at the historic Jockey Rooms in Newmarket how Remy had made a positive impact on so many lives.

The horse, who is York Racecourse’s Equine Ambassador, makes many appearances at the racecourse and at hospices, care homes and schools.

The couple said: “Remy stands as the epitome of a versatile racehorse, he seamlessly adapted to his new life after racing with a remarkable blend of grace and kindness, bringing joy and pleasure to all those he encounters.”

David Catlow, RoR Managing Director, said: “The extraordinary impact Goldream has had on the Yorkshire community since retiring from racing highlights the versatility of former racehorses, and is a true testament to the exceptional aftercare provided by New Beginnings.”

Founded in 2010 by Kevin and Pam Atkinson, New Beginnings provide a safe and secure environment for former racehorses where they can adjust and retrain for their post racing careers. 15-year-old Goldream (commonly known as Remy), who was a successful five-furlong sprinter with seven victories during his racing career, including twice at the highest level, epitomises the remarkable role thoroughbreds can have within their community after racing.

Equine assisted therapy programmes are growing in popularity due to the innate characteristics of the thoroughbred, and Remy has made a lasting and inspiring impact on many lives across the Yorkshire in 2023.

As York Racecourse’s first ever Racecourse Equine Ambassador, Remy uses his calm, intuitive and secure nature to connect with the elderly and young children when visiting St. Leonard’s Hospice, St. Gemma’s Hospice and Clifton Green Primary School.

During his visits, patients and children are able to interact with Remy.

On one particular visit, Remy met a patient in his nineties with Parkinson’s Disease, but had spent time on horseback when travelling across remote terrain as a doctor in Africa during the 1950s. The patient’s wife expressed the joy and pleasure Remy’s visit gave her husband, which was especially poignant for him.

As Equine Ambassador to the Knavesmire, Remy will again be attending many York racedays in 2024, when racegoers will get their chance to say hello to him and chat to Kevin and Pam about the work of the charity.