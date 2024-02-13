Debbie Bullock, who works for insurance giant Aviva, was one of several speakers at a business event organised by the York Press and York St John University on Monday evening.

Debbie, who was also Apprentice of the Year in the York Press 2023 Business Awards, told the 100 or so present about how she left school at 16 and learnt on the job, which has seen her rise up the ranks at Aviva.

Changes to the apprenticeship system, which now includes them including degrees and being available to all ages, meant the mum could study for a degree whilst still working and earning a salary.

Debbie took a Chartered Management Degree apprenticeship, which she said, “helped me grow as a leader.”

Apprenticeships help employers keep their staff she continued, giving people a chance to reskill.

For herself, Debbie said she was able to gain two promotions as her degree included a professional qualification.

But it wasn’t all ‘sweetness and roses’, she explained. Time had to be found for her studies, which included learning to write differently, in an academic way. But York St John had a supportive environment, where staff and fellow students helped her.

“I never felt more proud when I walked across the stage at York Minster in a cap and gown, in front of my kids, may parents, my husband, family and friends,” she said.

“It was a most amazing day. I felt really empowered. That’s what I have taken from a degree apprenticeship. It’s given me a thirst for learning.”

Apprenticeships, Debbie continued, can help firms reskill staff as roles and technologies change, with Aviva using them to retrain call centre staff into something more digitally-focussed.

She added: “If you can grab an apprenticeship as an opportunity, either as a business or an individual, do it!”

Earlier, Tom Burton, head of apprenticeship delivery at York St John, outlined how in recent years, the government has widened access to apprenticeships, making such courses better skilled at output driven. It meant people taking them in their 40s and even gaining MBAs.

The gathering at York St John University also included Mike Pennington of the York and North Yorkshire Growth Hub speak about how the Made Smarter programme can help manufacturing firms with grants, business growth advice and technical advice.

Business mentor and former rugby star Tony Underwood also spoke about creating ‘an environment for success’.

“It’s all about emotion and feeling,” he said, getting teams to do things because they want to, not have to.

For him, this included mucking in with the most junior of colleagues and helping them.

The meeting ended with the York Press’s Steve Lowe pointing out much help and support is available for businesses in York and North Yorkshire.

He added today (Tue) that the free event presented a great opportunity to hear speakers and to network in a friendly and relaxed environment.

“We’ve had some great feedback already and are now planning for the next business event on Wednesday 1st May. Details on how to book your place to be published in early March.”