Richard Schofield opened Heaven and Home in Selby after moving to the town from Wetherby.

This summer he plans to retire and the building has been put on the market.

“I’m 66 this year and I get my pension,” Richard told The Press.

“I have worked since I was 15. I think I’ve earned it.”

The giftshop in Gowthorpe is popular with many people in Selby.

When Richard broke the news that it would be closing, over 100 people commented to thank him for his service to the town.

“You have been a staple in the Selby community from being a little tot I’ve come into your shop to get gifts. Wishing you the upmost happy retirement, Selby won’t be the same without you and your shop!” Emily Child wrote.

“Well as they say all good things must come to an end. I have always loved coming in and finding unique bits and pieces. Particularly when you were in the precinct. I hope you have a long and happy retirement…you will be missed,” Alex Clarke added.

Richard said the reaction from customers was “amazing”.

“Everyone seems generally disappointed,” he explained.

“There aren’t many shops like mine.”

“In Selby people are fantastic. I’ve had a really nice 25 years,” he continued.

“It’s with a heavy heart but it’s time to go.”

The business owner admitted that recent years have been difficult for traders in the town.

He opened the store after a career in the furniture trade, working across England.

“I’ve always been a retailer. It’s just in my blood,” he said.

“When I started 25 years ago there was no internet.

“People’s buying habits have changed. It’s just a different world to how it was.

“The last five to six years have been tough.”

Traders have felt the blow of big retailers including M&Co, Peacocks and Wilko closing in the town, Richard said.

Further issues have come with customers shopping at nearby retail parks which offer free parking.

“It’s a difficult nut to crack,” he added.

Richard’s advice to anyone planning to open a shop in Selby is: “Think very carefully about what kind of shop it is.”

He said the service industry is healthy in the town but retailers are struggling.

“Weatherspoon’s came here and are doing really well,” Richard explained.

“You have to do your homework – it’s difficult now.

“There are opportunities here… but it’s not what it was.”

Despite his concerns, Richard said there is “a place for independent business” in the town.

“I think that’s an advantage for Selby,” he added.