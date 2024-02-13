The free-to-enter event began 16 years ago and is now planning a launch event for the 2024 awards later this month.

The York Design Awards wants property and design professionals, enthusiasts, and creatives to join the launch event at St Peter’s School, Clifton, from 6pm to 9pm on Thursday February 29.

The keynote speakers are Neil Porter, co-founder of London-based landscape architects Gustafson Porter + Bowman, plus Esther Kurland, the non-executive director of the Office for Place, a government agency launched last year, which aims to help councils create beautiful, successful and enduring places.

Neil Porter, who was also a landscape design consultant for York Central, has a wealth of experience in delivering significant public realm projects in the UK and abroad.

Esther Kurland, a planner by background who has worked in local authorities for 10 years, is currently a member of the Governments Local Authority Planning Capacity and the Office for Place Transition Board.

Throughout the evening, there will be opportunities for networking, an audience Q&A with the keynote speakers, with drinks and canapes provided.

Ann Reid, Chair of The York Design Awards Committee said: “We are thrilled to be launching our 2024 awards with our annual event at St Peters School.

“The awards are a great opportunity for architects, developers, organisations and individuals across York to showcase their brilliant designs and high-quality projects which contribute to the diverse range of properties and developments we have in our city. I look forward to welcoming guests to network, make connections and hear from our brilliant speakers.”

The York design awards are open for projects within the City of York boundary and completed within the past five years.

Among the awards, is a people’s choice award that the wider public can also enter.

Last year saw top honours go to the York Scarborough Cycle and Pedestrian Bridge, which received the ‘best of the best’ Lord Mayor’s Award along with the award for Public Realm/Open Space.

The Anne Lister & David Kato Student Accommodation for 1480 students at the University of York also received two awards: Residential Multiple Dwellings and Public Realm/Open Space.

Another double award winner was the Digital Skills Academy, an extension to the Learning Resource Centre at Askham Bryan College in the Commercial/Community category and the Sustainability category.

The private home 7 Tower Street was awarded the commercial/community award and the People’s Choice Award, sponsored by the York Press.

The restoration of the Grade II-listed Skelton Hall won in the Conservation and the Residential Single Dwelling categories.

*To register for tickets and find out more about the event, visit York Design Awards Eventbrite page: York Design Awards Launch Evening Tickets, Thu 29 Feb 2024 at 18:00 | Eventbrite