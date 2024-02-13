The wooden cross, which is six metres tall and three metres wide, was raised today to mark Shrove Tuesday (Tuesday, February 13).

It now sits suspended in the central tower of York Minster, in preparation for Ash Wednesday (Wednesday, February 14), which marks the start of the Lent and Easter season.

The Very Revd Dominic Barrington, Dean of York Minster, explained the importance of the season. He said: "Lent calls us to walk in the wilderness.

"It kind of takes us from the start of Jesus' ministry and his journey into adolescence.

"Throughout Lent this great cross will hang here, until Easter."

York Minster will now begin a series of events and services to celebrate the period.

The Minster is hoping that the Easter period will welcome new visitors to the cathedral. Revd Barrington said: "Come in and let the Minster touch your life, and probably change it."

Services on Ash Wednesday will begin at 7.30am, and run until 5.30pm.



