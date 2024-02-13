Skylights released Time To Let Things Go last Friday (February 9) to a positive reaction from their loyal fans.

The single charted at number 18 on the iTunes singles chart.

And Turnbull Smith, the band’s guitarist and main spokesperson, told The Press he hopes the tune will stay high in the charts this week and take the top spot in the Official Vinyl Charts.

“We've been blown away by the response to our new single Time To Let Things Go,” he said.

“Already bagging a UK top 20 in the iTunes chart, the dream is a high position in the Official UK Vinyl Single Charts.”

The song caught the attention of Radio X DJ and presenter John Kennedy who said: "The excellent new single from Skylights, Time To Let Things Go, sounding fantastic.”

Read next: York band go back to basics with new song reflecting on life experiences

Time To Let Things Go has been played at Elland Road, home of Leeds United, and Pittodrie Stadium, home of Aberdeen Football Club, before games.

The music video for Time To Let Things Go is out on Friday (February 19) and set in Aberdeen where the band has attracted a large following.

Turnbull adds Skylights are due to make a “huge York announcement” on Friday.