A MAIN road through York is set to close for the best part of a month.
Skeldergate close to the River Ouse in York city centre is set to shut for gas works to be carried out from 8am on Monday (February 19) to 5pm on Friday, March 8.
City of York Council say the road will be closed to veheilces throughout but pedestrians and cyclists will still be able to get through unrestricted.
