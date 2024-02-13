Part of the M62 near Howden and Goole in East Yorkshire which was closed after an earlier car fire, has reopened to traffic.

Humberside Police said earlier today that emergency services were on the scene on the M62 following reports of a car on fire on the westbound carriageway this morning (February 13).

The road was closed both east and westbound between Howden and Goole junctions.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area, but has subsequently reopened.

 