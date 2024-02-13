THERE are reports coming in of a car fire which has closed part of a major road through East Yorkshire this morning.
Humberside Police say that emergency services are currently on the scene on the M62 following reports of a car on fire on the westbound carriageway this morning (February 13).
The road is closed both east and westbound between Howden and Goole junctions.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
Emergency services are currently in attendance on the M62 following reports of a car on fire on the westbound carriageway this morning (Tuesday 13 February).— Humberside Police (@Humberbeat) February 13, 2024
The road is closed both east and westbound between Howden and Goole junctions. Drivers are advised to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/7NinZV0mMI
