The change will affect UK viewers who regularly download shows or films onto devices so they can be watched later without an internet connection.

Fellow streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus all offer the same download feature, however, BBC iPlayer is now changing theirs.

Many BBC iPlayer viewers use the service when travelling where a strong internet connection is not available.

But from March 11, downloading on certain devices will be blocked.

BBC iPlayer to block devices from downloading

Sharing news of the update, the BBC released the following statement: "We have started the process of closing the Desktop Downloads App.

"Downloading programmes from a computer or laptop will no longer be available from Monday, March 11 but you can still watch your existing downloads until Monday 8 April 2024."

Adding: "You can also still download your favourite programmes on your mobile device, and add programmes to your Watchlist to return later."

The change will mean that the following devices will not be able to download shows and films from BBC iPlayer from March 11:

Windows 10

Windows 11

MacBook Pro

MacBook Air

MacBooks

From February 2, new users of the streaming services will not be able to download and install BBC iPlayer on the above devices.

On April 8, all affected devices will no longer be able to use BBC iPlayer, meaning you won't be able to watch the likes of EastEnders, Call the Midwife, Waterloo Road, and sports coverage.

However, although some devices will no longer be able to use BBC iPlayer, all smartphones and tablets will be unaffected by the change.

This means that devices including iPhones, Samsung Galaxy's and iPads will be able to download shows and films.