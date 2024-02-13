This Morning presenters Alison Hammond and Rylan Clark are among the famous faces sporting this year’s special Red Nose Day aprons for Comic Relief.

The collections features new illustrations of characters including Wallace and Gromit and Shaun the Sheep from the Oscar-winning animation company Aardman.

Rapper Big Zuu, MasterChef stars Grace Dent and Monica Galetti, TV chefs The Hairy Bikers and presenter Laura Jackson are also among the celebrities taking part in the campaign.

Say cheese, Gromit! TK Maxx & Comic Relief are back, and this year they've partnered with Aardman for their most cracking chari-tees yet!



Shop the range now in store and online at: https://t.co/LXGQhzfauz

Great British Bake Off co-host Alison commented: “Laughter truly is the best medicine, so I’m thrilled to be teaming up with Comic Relief this year for Red Nose Day, and this year’s aprons are real showstoppers.

“I had the best time on set and it was made all the better knowing the money raised from this year’s range from Homesense goes towards supporting those facing the toughest times of their lives.

“If you can, get involved and help make a difference.”

Comic Relief has partnered with homeware brand Homesense, which is part of the TK Maxx family, for the collection of aprons and homeware which includes tote bags, lunch bags, notebooks and plush toys.

The Hairy Bikers are also supporting this year's Comic Relief appeal (Image: Dan Kennedy/TK Maxx/Comic Relief)

What is Red Nose Day for?





The money raised from the collection will support Comic Relief’s work in tackling issues facing children and young people globally, including poverty, conflict and climate change.

Creator of Wallace and Gromit, Nick Park, added: “It was such an honour to be asked by Richard Curtis and (his partner) Emma Freud to lend our characters to the Red Nose Day 2024 campaign, a lovely request that I couldn’t turn down, and the rest of the studio couldn’t resist.

“It has been a joy to create new artwork and animation for the campaign, working with the talented TJX (owner of TK Maxx) team has been a great experience for us all at Aardman.

“I’m really proud of the range of products and hope they bring a smile.”

It's back... The Red Nose That Grows! It's our 100% compostable Red Nose Wildflower Seedbom that will transform into beautiful wildflowers.



You can pick one up in Holland & Barrett stores from today, or online via https://t.co/sMTtYOMtrg.

When is Red Nose Day for Comic Relief 2024?





Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day is being held on Friday, March 15.

Love Actually filmmaker Richard Curtis co-founded the charity with Sir Lenny Henry in 1985.

In 2023, Red Nose Day raised over £35 million.

This year’s collection of aprons featuring designs from Aardman are available at Homesense, TK Maxx stores and online at tkmaxx.com.