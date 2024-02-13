POLICE are hunting a man after an attack in North Yorkshire that put someone in hospital.
North Yorkshire Police say it happened in St Thomas Street in Scarborough at about 3.12am in the early hours of January 28.
A police spokesman said: “The victim was taken to hospital with a serious head injury.
“Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the images as they believe he will have information that will help the investigation.”
Anyone with any information is asked to email emily.myers@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Emily Myers.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12240016729 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article