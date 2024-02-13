North Yorkshire Police say that on Monday (February 12) officers from the Micklegate and east neighbourhood policing team executed a misuse of drugs act warrant in Clementhorpe.

A police spokesperson said: “A significant quantity of suspected class A drugs have been located and three people remain in police custody following arrest for drug supply offences.

“The message from our team is clear, if you continue to drugs within our communities, we will continue to come for you.

“If you have any information in regard to the supply of drugs within your local community, please call 101 or you can report information to police anonymously through the crime stoppers website.

“Alternatively, you can speak to your local Police Community Support Officers, who are instrumental in tackling this type of illegal activity and keeping our communities safe.”