North Yorkshire Police said it received a call just before 12pm today (Monday, February 12) from a man who said he was "drink driving" and "didn't know what he is doing".

The man told the 999 police call handler that he was in the Knaresborough area and he had had a heavy weekend.

The Force Control Room immediately sent officers to the area, a police spokesperson said.

They added: "The call handler managed to obtain further information from the caller and officers on the ground located the man’s vehicle within 15 minutes.

"A roadside breath test was carried out and the driver blew 118 at the side of the road, the legal limit is 35."