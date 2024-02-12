Now North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information after the incident in New Lane, Huntington, York.

The victim was walking their dog when the pet was attacked by two dogs that were being walked without leads by a man and woman, police said.

A police spokesperson added: "The victim was bitten by one of the dogs as they attempted to protect their dog."

The incident occurred at around 5.10pm on Friday, February 9.

Anyone who can assist officers with their investigation is urged to contact police with information.

People can email sam.candler@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, selecting option two and ask for PC Chandler.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference 12240024690 when providing information.