At around 11.30am, there was a peak of 12,674 reports with various problems - 36% had “no network” and 33% had “no service”.

But Three has now issued a statement to its UK customers, apologising for “the issues with service over the past few days.”

It comes as there appears to have been problems with the network only yesterday (February 11), as @ThreeUK tweeted: “Following an issue with our network for several customers, services have now recovered. If any customer is still having an issue, they should fully restart their device to reconnect to our network. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Some customers may be experiencing issues with our network this morning. Our engineers are working hard to fix it.

— Three UK (@ThreeUK) February 12, 2024

Three issues apology to UK customers after 'days' of network outage

A Three spokesperson said: “Some customers may be experiencing issues with our network this morning. Our engineering teams are working hard to fix it.

“This issue is impacting our customer service channels, so please check our social feeds for the latest updates.

“We are very sorry for the issues with service over the past few days and sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, many people replied to the initial tweet by @ThreeUK which informed customers about the ongoing network problems today.

One account said: “What the hell is going on I've had 6 days of no service.”

Another posted: "Mines down, tried to check on your site and it told me my postcode wasn't valid. I tried every combination of my postcode I could think off. Still no joy, then it asks me to do a survey with how happy I was with the site. Never wanted to leave feedback more.”

Someone who needed to use their phone for travel directions asked: “How are you going to compensate customers for this most recent outage? It's a complete blackout and it's just ridiculous. Trying to navigate my trip to London and can't even access Google maps!”

"'This morning' try from last night! I'm on emergency calls only, I will not be renewing my contract that's for sure,” tweeted this user.