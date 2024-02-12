North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 4.23pm today (February 12) after reports of a crash in Wigginton Road in York.

Read next:

A service spokesperson said: "York and Acomb crews attended a two vehicle crash.

"Ambulance and paramedics were in attendance and a woman from one of the vehicles was in their care.

"We carried out scene safety, ensuring vehicles were safe before leaving the scene."