A WOMAN has been involved in a crash in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 4.23pm today (February 12) after reports of a crash in Wigginton Road in York.
Read next:
- 'Wow! Let's get the kettle on!' Prime Minister drops in at York support centre
- Fire-hit pub at heart of North Yorkshire community up for sale
- New public square planned for York
A service spokesperson said: "York and Acomb crews attended a two vehicle crash.
"Ambulance and paramedics were in attendance and a woman from one of the vehicles was in their care.
"We carried out scene safety, ensuring vehicles were safe before leaving the scene."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article