The man was discovered in the road in Garnet Street, Tadcaster, at around 5am on Sunday, February 11.

North Yorkshire Police said the man had suffered a head and chest injury.

A spokesperson for the police said: "Although it was first believed that he may have been involved in a collision with a vehicle, following a number of inquiries and initial medical reports, officers are now satisfied that he was not hit by a vehicle."

Police are trying to establish how the man suffered his injuries and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who saw anything in the Garnet Street area in the early hours of Sunday morning, or has any information that has not already been passed onto the police is asked to call 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room for incident 12240025597.

The injured man is being treated in hospital for his injuries.