The family-run Tiger Inn at Coneythorpe, near Knaresborough, was renovated and refurbished after a fire in November 2020.

As The Press reported at the time, when the pub reopened almost a year later in October 2021 The Tiger had been run by Ian and Barbara Gill for the previous 15 years.

Mr Gill said at the time: “We were left devastated by the fire, which started in our kitchen. It was accidental and we were so grateful that no-one was hurt. The local fire brigades from Harrogate, Knaresborough and Acomb were absolutely brilliant."

Mrs Gill added: “As a special thank you to the brave firemen who tackled the blaze, we will be presenting a cheque for £5,000 to the Firefighter’s Charity when we reopen.

“Had it not been for Covid someone would have been on the premise, when the fire started. But, on the plus side, as the pub was empty, it meant there was no danger to life.”

Flashback to the Tiger Inn when it reopened

Fronting onto the village green, the pub is now up for sale through Fleurets who say that unfortunately the pub kitchen was damaged by a further fire in August last year and the business has not reopened, with the previous tenant leaving.

Simon Hall, director and head of agency north at Fleurets said: “This delightful village inn has been a very successful destination food led business for many years.

"It presents a great opportunity for somebody to run a food led pub/restaurant in a wonderful part of the world.

"The village inn has been superbly successful in recent years with turnover in the region of £900,000 based on a strong food offer.

"The landlord has undertaken works to make good the damage caused by the fire, with the kitchen now ready to be fitted out.

"The remainder of the property is in very good condition, unaffected by the fire and ready to trade."

The freehold is now available to purchase at £495,000. A free of tie leasehold option is also available.

It offers fully fitted trade areas totalling 112 covers, an extensive catering kitchen (that a purchaser may choose to reduce its size prior to refitting), and a modern recently refurbished studio flat.



For further information, or to arrange a viewing contact Fleurets on 0113 234 0304 or email north@fleurets.com.