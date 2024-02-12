The reason a paramedic had to wait 10 hours in A&E for treatment at York Hospital (The Press, February 10) is the same as everyone else: an incompetent government that pledged £350 million per week after Brexit and bad management.
Dave Bland, Acomb, York
