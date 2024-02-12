North Yorkshire Police has released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an incident in Coney Street, York, in October.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Several thousand pounds worth of damage was caused to two stores on Coney Street.



"Officers have been working to identify the person responsible but now need your help."

If you can assist police with their investigation, you are asked to email: kate.charnley@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Charnley.



If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



Please quote reference 12230206022 when providing information.