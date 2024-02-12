Can anybody explain why so many cyclists choose to ride in the dark with dark clothing and without working rear lights?
Both a colleague and I were startled to find somebody with no rear lights pedalling along Wigginton Road - a 60mph road with no street lights - in the dark on Friday morning.
Thankfully we both managed to avoid him without causing an accident.
I learned about the value of lighting more than 60 years ago when taking the cycling proficiency test.
In those days, replacing batteries cost a lot of money but, today, LED lights are inexpensive, as is high-visibility clothing. Why not spend a little to save your life?
Peter Dew, Rivelin Way, York
