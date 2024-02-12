The theatre will be restaging its Jules Verne inspired family show Around the World in 80 Days-ish from July 18 to August 3.

A spokesperson for the theatre said: “Join a raggle-taggle band of circus performers as they embark on their most daring feat yet – to perform the story of Phileas Fogg and his thrilling race across the globe.

“The show was performed in green spaces around the York in the summer of 2021, and was taken on a national tour by Tilted Wig in 2023, after rehearsing and opening at York Theatre Royal.”

York Theatre Royal’s creative director Juliet Forster said: “We are extremely proud of this show, which is why we are bringing it back.

“This time we have the luxury of being in one building for three weeks, so you can expect some extra theatre magic.”

The theatre said it will also be running a pre-show circus school for five to 11-year-olds and there will be circus-themed performances on the recently redesigned and accessible patio.

The season will begin with the theatre's new co-production with York-based company Pilot Theatre and Northern Stage, of A Song for Ella Grey, performed from February 20 to February 24.

This is followed by Emma Rice’s Blue Beard, with performances February 7 to March 9, another York Theatre Royal co-production, with Wise Children, Birmingham Rep, HOME Manchester and Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh.

Paul Crewes, York Theatre Royal chief executive, said: “I’m delighted that with Around the World in 80 Days-ish, A Song for Ella Grey and Blue Beard, the theatre continues to invest in producing.

"This is something we plan to build up in the months and years to come as we continue to adapt to the post-Covid landscape."

Tickets went on sale to all York Theatre Royal members on January 31, and are on general sale to the public now.

Other productions which feature in the spring/summer season are:

Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream: April 9 to April 13

Puccini’s Manon Lescaut: April 19

English Touring Opera productions of Stravinsky’s The Rakes Progress: April 20

An opera for kids in the Studio – The Great Stink: April 20

The School for Scandal: April 23 to April 27

Ockham’s Razor are coming to York with an adaptation of Tess of the D’Urbervilles called Tess: May 8 to May 11

York St John University’s weeklong festival, TakeOver: May 13 to May 18

Show Queen: May 23

Rush Theatre Company return with The King of Reggae: May 24 to May 25

Olivier Award-winning Showstopper! The Improvised Musical: May 29 to May 30 with a family friendly matinee on the same day

Moby Dick: June 6 to June 8

The Kite Runner: June 18 to June 22

Phoenix Dance Theatre present Belonging: Loss. Legacy. Love: May 3 to May 4

Ballet Black present double bill Heroes: June 28

Local company York Opera are back on the main stage earlier than usual, with another Gilbert and Sullivan classic, The Sorcerer: July 3 to July 6

Family friendly shows in the season include:

There’s A Monster in Your Show: March 26 to March 28

Northern Ballet’s Tortoise and the Hare: April 2 to April 3

Amazing Animals: June 1

Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book: June 13 to June 15

