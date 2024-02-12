The bicycles were recovered after North Yorkshire Police executed a warrant.

A police spokeswoman said: "Officers would like to reunite them with their rightful owners."

Police have recovered three bikes in York after a warrant (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation or can help in identifying the owners is asked to email: damion.liversidge@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Damion Liversidge.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240010750.