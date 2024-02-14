The company has achieved growth over the past six years, with a fourfold increase in turnover and a threefold expansion of its employee base.

Mike Pennington played a crucial role in securing the Made Smarter grant, which will enable DJ Assembly to purchase a Detech machine. This advanced equipment boasts superior speed, functionality, and precision, surpassing the capabilities of their previous machinery.

The new machine will operate continuously for 16 hours a day, significantly augmenting the company's production capacity and turnover.

Steve Walter, operations director at DJ Assembly, said: "We are thrilled to have received this grant from the Made Smarter programme. This investment will allow us to take our business to the next level with cutting-edge technology that will enhance our productivity and competitiveness.

"The Made Smarter programme has been a tremendous resource for our company. The guidance and support we have received from Mike Pennington has been invaluable."

In addition to the grant, DJ Assembly has also completed a Digital Roadmap with Oxford Innovation, identifying further measures to optimise its business processes. The company is also considering enrolling two promising members of its team in the Leading Digital Transformation programme.

Mike Pennington, business relationship manager at the York & North Yorkshire Growth Hub, added: "DJ Assembly is a great example of a company embracing Industry 4.0 to enhance its business operations. We are committed to supporting businesses like DJ Assembly in their pursuit of digital transformation."

For more information on how Made Smarter can help businesses across the manufacturing sector visit and register at www.madesmarter.uk