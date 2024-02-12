An iFor Williams trailer was stolen from a farm in Follifoot, Harrogate on Saturday, January 27.

Police say it happened between 9.30pm and 9.37pm.

A spokesperson for the force said: "The registration number was removed prior to it being stolen. The trailer is an iFor Williams, LM106G 10x6’62, 2700KG flatbed.

"The trailer was equipped with drop sides, headboard, tailboard, 8’ steel loading skids & prop stand. The serial number on the trailer – 5081013 Chassis no – B+439800."

If you see the stolen trailer, or know where it is, you are asked to email: Phil.Evans1@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 160 Phil Evans.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240017411.