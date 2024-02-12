boxxe, which has its headquarters in Artemis House, Eboracum Way, Layerthorpe, has bought Total Computers of Kettering as it continues its growth strategy.

boxxe owner Phil Doye had previously acquired a minority stake in Total Computers in November 2022. Total is used by many UK firms, helped by its own acquisition of digital transformation company OverBright in 2022.

boxxe has grown rapidly since Phil Doye acquired the business in 2019, with revenue for 2023 expected to be around £440million.

READ MORE:

Phil Doye said: “I had known and admired Total for many years but as a shareholder and director for the past 12 months I have seen firsthand the depth of what Aidan and Kevin have built. The combination of these two businesses is uniquely complimentary and I am hugely excited that this move will enable both companies to better serve our customers and partners.”

boxxe says its core commitment to delivering end-to-end IT solutions is now further strengthened with the acquisition of Total Computers. Clients are promised a broader portfolio of offerings, ranging from cutting-edge hardware solutions to bespoke software applications and a variety of IT services, all with a commitment to offering an excellent customer experience. Total also has a significant presence in the UK public sector that will benefit from additional framework access and public sector specific expertise.

Total Computers CEO Aidan Groom said: “Working with Phil over the past 12 months has challenged our ambition for what Total can become. We have created something special at Total, but this is the next step in the evolution of our company. For both companies it allows us to grow faster and become even more relevant to our customers through a wider range of partner accreditations, deeper technical skills and greater financial strength and scale.” says Aidan Groom, CEO of Total Computers.

Kevin Goodall, who has become Managing Director of Total, said: “The most common feedback I get from our customers is that we want to do more with you, but you don’t have the financial scale or range of partner certifications that Computacenter, CDW or Softcat has. To be part of the boxxe group is hugely exciting as it gives us a more complete portfolio and financial scale that enables us to think bigger and be even more ambitious.”

Doye added: “The IT channel has, over the past number of years, seen the largest players get bigger and the small ones either specialise, struggle or get acquired. This deal marks a pivotal moment in the journey of boxxe. With the acceleration of digital transformation, the continued growth of public cloud and the proliferation of software companies it’s critical that a partner can deliver across this landscape.”

The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.