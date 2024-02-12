The only slight problem – you’ll have to build it yourself.

The city council has made two plots of land available in Dane Avenue, Acomb, as a ‘self-build’ project.

It follows the success of a similar self-build project at Lowfield Green a few years ago – which actually featured on TV’s Grand Designs last year.

The smaller of the two new plots in Dane Avenue is listed with estate agent William H Brown at £95,000. One of the self-built plots at Dane Avenue (Image: City of York Council)

The property details say: “An exciting and rare opportunity to build and design your dream home.

"We are offering for sale this plot which comes with outline planning to build a detached residence up to 106 square metres.

“This creates an opportunity for you to purchase the land and build your own brand new home.

“This fantastic prospect encourages creativity, individuality and sustainability, aimed at a host of buyers who desire to plan and project manage their build, from start to finish.”

READ MORE: Grand Designs: The Streets in York

City of York Council says the two plots – on a site once occupied by two ‘British and Iron Foundation’ council houses – have been made available to support people to get on the housing ladder by building their own homes.

Lowfield Green, where self-build homes featured on Channel 4's Grand Designs: The Streets last year (Image: Supplied)

Outline planning permission for one detached house per plot has already been secured, and the plots - with 'maximum gross internal areas' of 106 square metres and 114 square metres respectively - are cleared ready for construction.

Each home must have a minimum of two bedrooms, the council says. Utilities can be connected from the road.

To guide and support buyers and their architects, an approved design code has been developed which encourages building lower-carbon homes.

Cllr Michael Pavlovic, the council’s executive member for housing, planning and safer communities, said: “These two plots present an opportunity to build two high-quality homes.

“We know there is considerable demand for well-serviced self-build plots and here, at Dane Avenue, is a chance to add to a thriving community and create two homes for each household and future households to enjoy.”

The council’s self build team will provide support and guidance anyone interested, from the registration process through construction until the homes are ready for moving in.

Dane Avenue, in Acomb, is a 15 minute walk from local shops on both Front Street and Beckfield Lane, as well as being a short distance from Carr infant School, Carr Junior School and Manor Secondary School.

The story of some of the people who built their own self-build homes at Lowfield Green featured on Channel 4’s Grand Designs: The Streets last year.

For more details of the Dane Avenue plots, or to arrange a viewing of the site, email selfbuild@york.gov.uk.

You can find out more at www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/144479696#/?channel=COM_BUY