The National Railway Museum (NRM) has opened ‘Go as you Please’, which it says will highlight underrepresented and authentic stories about disability alongside 20th century railway artwork.

The museum said the exhibition - which opened on February 8 and runs until June - is an exploration of rail travel from the perspectives of people with lived experience of deafness, disability and neurodivergence.

An example of 20th century railway artwork (Image: Science Museum Group)

It will feature objects from the collection including railway artwork and marketing posters.

‘Go as you Please is curated by Amy Thraves-Connor, Curating for Change fellow at the NRM.

Amy said: “I hope visitors are drawn to the exhibition for its eye-catching artwork and are encouraged through it to engage with stories they otherwise might not have thought relevant to them.

“The unexpected narrative explores the experience of travel and destination from a range of often overlooked perspectives.

“I want visitors to the exhibition to make their own interpretations and memories from these artworks and feel encouraged to question their thoughts around disability.”

The museum said Curating for Change is a programme running across England that offers fellowships and traineeships to deaf, disabled and neurodivergent curators and was founded to challenge the underrepresentation of disabled museum professionals.

‘Go as you Please’ is on display in the NRM Highlights Gallery in Great Hall from Thursday 8 February until June. For more information visit www.railwaymuseum.org.uk/whats-on/go-as-you-please