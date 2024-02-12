The River Derwent in Malton is currently 4.10m with Church Street in Norton currently closed one-way.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: "River levels remain high on much of the Upper River Derwent due to the recent rainfall. Risk of flooding remains for local roads and low-lying land around the Upper Derwent, including land around Old Malton, and Priorpot Beck in Norton. We will continue to monitor levels closely. Avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water.

"River levels have also risen on Pickering Beck and Costa Beck catchments due to recent heavy rainfall. Areas most at risk include land around Pickering Beck and it's tributaries including Raindale Beck, Levisham Beck, Gundale Beck and Costa Beck, including properties of Kirby Misperton and Pickering

"Risk remains for low lying land around the River Rye and its tributaries, including Ralsdale Beck, River Seph, Ledge Beck, Fangdale Beck, Prodale Beck, Ladhill Beck, Etton Gill, Borough Beck, Spittle Beck, including properties of Salton, Nunnington and Helmsley. We will continue to monitor levels closely."