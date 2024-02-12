North Yorkshire Police say they are investigating a series of attacks on vehicles with wing mirrors smashed on cars in Hambleton Terrace and Haughton Road in Clifton on February 4 and 5.

Read next:



'I’m absolutely heartbroken to have lost her' - tributes to preschool manager, 58

'This marks the beginning of a beautiful culinary connection between York and Rome'

A force spokesman said: “Do you have any information that would assist us in finding those responsible and help keep your community safe?

“Did you or anyone who you live with, hear or see anything around the above time and date?

“Do you have any CCTV/Mobile phone footage capturing the offence, or anything happening on the street before or after?

“If you can assist, please contact PC1223 Colin Irvine colin.irvine@northyorkshire.police.uk quoting 122400222261.”