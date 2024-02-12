The Viking Recorder on the Ouse in York is reading 3.54 metres above normal levels and rising. The highest ever level was 5.40m, recorded on November 4, 2000.

The Environment Agency warns flooding is expected at riverside properties through York from Lendal Bridge to Millennium Bridge.

Areas most at risk include properties in Queen's Staith, King’s Staith, South Esplanade, Friars Terrace and Tower Place.

Rowntree Park and St George’s Field Car Park are closed due to flooding.

Flooding is also expected at properties on low lying land near the River Foss upstream of Yearsley Baths, the Environment Agency warns with homes and businesses from Strensall to Yearsley Baths most at risk.

In addition Rawcliffe and York Business Park is under a warning where levels on Blue Beck remain high due to recent rainfall. Flooding is forecast to affect locations near Shipton Road and Blue Beck.

The Environment Agency expects the river to peak at about 3.80m this morning (February 12).

A service spokesman said: “Areas most at risk include properties on King's Staith in York and riverside areas through York from Lendal Bridge to Millennium Bridge.

“We will continue to monitor levels closely. Avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water.”

Outside York two warnings are in place as river levels have risen on the River Derwent due to recent heavy rainfall. Flooding is forecast to affect low lying land particularly around the Weir Caravan Park at Stamford Bridge and properties at Kexby Bridge and at Buttercrambe Mill.