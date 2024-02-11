Emergency services were called after a towel caught fire in North Yorkshire.
Two fire crews rushed to the scene in Lythe, near Whitby, at 1.49pm today (Sunday, February 11).
But when they arrived the fire was out, a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Spokesperson said.
The crews carried out a further inspection using a thermal imaging camera and gave advice to the person on the scene, they added.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article