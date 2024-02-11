A home in North Yorkshire was flooded after heavy rainfall, the fire service said.

Firefighters rushed to the scene at 7.07am today (Sunday, February 11) in Scarborough.

The premises was flooded by flood water due to water run-off, a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Spokesperson said.

“Crews pumped out as much water as possible using a light portable pump,” they added.

A yellow warning for rain was stood down by the Met Office at 12pm. 