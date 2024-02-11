Two people were rescued by firefighters after their vehicle became stuck in flood water in North Yorkshire.
Crews rushed to the scene at 2.47pm today (Sunday, February 11) in Scarborough.
“Crews were able to retrieve both the occupants and walk them to dry land,” a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.
