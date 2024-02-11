Two top literary names will speak at an event in York.
Poet Lemn Sissay and food critic Grace Dent have been added to the line-up at the York Literature Festival.
They will speak at the Grand Opera House on Saturday, March 30.
For the past decade, Lemn Sissay has composed a short poem every morning.
The BAFTA-nominated, award-winning writer and broadcaster has authored collections of poetry and plays. His memoir My Name Is Why was a number one Sunday Times bestseller.
Mr Sissay will read from his latest collection Let the Light Pour In at the event in York.
A spokesperson for the event said the reading “promises to be a spectacular performance of poetry and reminiscence”.
Food critic, columnist, author and presenter Grace Dent will be in conversation about her memoir Hungry, podcast and book Comfort Eating, and life as a food critic.
As a columnist, she has written weekly columns for The Independent and The London Evening Standard. Ms Dent later took on the role of restaurant critic for The Guardian, for which she won the Guild of Food Writers’ Food Writing Award 2019.
On screen she is perhaps best known as a regular guest and critic on MasterChef and MasterChef: The Professionals.
- For more information and tickets visit: https://yorkliteraturefestival.co.uk/
